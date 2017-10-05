Facebook advocating for Debbie victims goes viral on Sunrise

A POST by a local Whitsunday community advocate addressing the plight of many insurance holders waiting for resolutions to claims has gone viral on social media.

But not just any social media, Rebecca Woods' post has reached a huge audience through Channel 7's Sunrise Facebook page.

The post chronicles the story of a policy holder who was forced out of their home after Cyclone Debbie damaged their property.

The policy holder was then shunted from pillar to post in temporary accommodation while damage to the property was repaired.

"I emailed it to them first and they said it needs to go onto the Facebook page," Mrs Woods said.

"While it is on the page and getting a really good response it's not actually touching Sunrise itself at this point... as the Sunrise Facebook page is manned externally."

The post has been shared 621 times and has received 170 comments.

"I am hoping it does draw national media attention and it has because a Channel 7 producer has contacted me.

"He is wanting to look at people who are living in those really un-ideal situations, that are camping in the back yard, that are living with tarps for roofs so he can actually portray the reality for some after Cyclone Debbie.

Ms Woods said "yes the tourist spots are open but at the same time we are suffering behind the fence".