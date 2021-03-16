Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Technology

Facebook and News Corp reach agreement

by Gerard Cockburn
16th Mar 2021 8:31 AM

 

News Corp Australia has reached an agreement with Facebook for the tech giant to pay for news content on its social media platform.

On Tuesday, the major publisher has struck a three-year deal with Facebook to pay for journalism across the company's mastheads including news.com.au, The Australian, The Daily Telegraph, Herald Sun, The Courier-Mail and its regional and community publications.

News Corp Australia is the owner of this publication.

It follows similar agreements with both Google and Apple to pay for news content.

Facebook wiped news content from its platform last month as the government legislated a world-first media bargaining code to make digital platforms pay for journalism in Australia.

News Corp Australia chief executive Michael Miller said the deal ensured Australians were able to access quality journalism online.

News Corp Australia chief executive Michael Miller has welcomed the deal. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian
News Corp Australia chief executive Michael Miller has welcomed the deal. Picture: Hollie Adams/The Australian

 

"The events of the past month have reinforced to us and to Facebook the value our news, storytelling and brands bring to the Facebook platform," Mr Miller said.

"This is a welcome agreement for our company, for the quality journalism we invest in, and the many Australian readers we serve."

Sky News Australia has also reached a separate deal with Facebook for its news content on the platform.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission was integral in pushing for the news media bargaining code.

"I'd also again pay tribute to the world-leading work of Rod Sims and his team at the ACCC in creating the code of conduct with the platforms, and the bipartisan political support led by Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg," Mr Miller said.

"Their efforts serve as a template for how important but difficult policy reform can work to help build a stronger Australia."

News Corp is the first Australian publisher to strike a deal with Facebook.

Originally published as Facebook and News Corp reach agreement

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

business editors picks facebook journalism news news corp technology

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Whitsunday Council’s 17 big-picture goals for next 5 years

        Premium Content Whitsunday Council’s 17 big-picture goals for next 5 years

        Council News An arts and cultural strategy, refuge in Airlie Beach and other major items have been included in the council’s new draft corporate plan.

        Whitsunday man accused of dramatic chain of offences

        Premium Content Whitsunday man accused of dramatic chain of offences

        Crime Police allege he took a fire twirler from a street performer then punched a cyclist...

        The vaccine questions Queensland Health fails to answer

        Premium Content The vaccine questions Queensland Health fails to answer

        Health Queensland Health answers questions about state’s vaccine rollout

        Bowen service receives grant to provide transport ‘lifeline’

        Premium Content Bowen service receives grant to provide transport ‘lifeline’

        Community The support staff have received a welcome boost that will help residents get out...