Facebook loses it over giant avocados

YOU'RE going to need a lot more toast for this avocado.

A Florida-based farm, Miami Fruit, has unveiled a very unusual-looking avocado.

The produce stand, which vends bushels of fruits and vegetables online, shared a photo of the monstrous green fruit on their Facebook page, in a post that's since been shared 1000 times, the New York Post reports.

"The avocados are popping off right now!" they wrote. "South Florida farmers grow dozens of unique varieties not common in any other part of the mainland USA."

Rane Roatta, co-founder of Miami Fruit with his partner Edelle Schlegel, says they've been selling "long neck" avocados for years. They are said to be of the Pura Vida variety - which are typically gourd-like in shape. They're nearly as big as a squash, too, measuring about 18 inches or up to three feet, and weighing between 453 grams and 1.3kg's. Compare that to the standard Hass at about 151 grams.

Miami Fruit sells long neck avocados in bulk, where a small order for $47 (A$69) weighs between 1.3 and 2.7kg's, and a large order for $197 (A$290.56) contains 15kg to 20kg's.

(And, yes, the bigger the avocado, the bigger the pit - unless you get a rare seedless one.)

Even at their best rates, the long necks average out to be at least $1 more per pound than the price of Hass avocados, which hit a high of $3.37 (A$4.97) per pound earlier this year.

If you were hoping to buy yourself a box of long necks, you're out of luck this season. Roatta says they're usually available from mid to late summer, and the last day to order just passed this week.

"They are available to pre-order for next season," Roatta told TODAY, adding that some restrictions apply depending on your location.

Think of all the avo toast you could make with these bad boys! Source: Miami Fruit

In fact, there are dozens of avocado cultivars with their own unique characteristics.

"Our long neck avocados are thick, creamy, savory and slightly sweet," said Schlegel.

On their Facebook post, avocado fans gushed over toast's best friend.

"Toasted whole wheat bread, mayo avocado with salt and pepper! Yummm," said one avocado-enthusiast.

Holy guacamole they look good!

This article originally appeared on New York Post and was reproduced with permission