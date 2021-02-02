Facebook Marketplace buyer accused of raping phone seller

A 22-year-old woman who advertised a mobile phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace was allegedly raped by the buyer when she delivered it to his Chermside home, a court has heard.

Mitkumar Maheshbhai Patel has today pleaded not guilty to raping the young woman in 2019 on the first day of his trial in the Brisbane Supreme Court.

Crown Prosecutor Sarah Farnden said during the trial, the jury would hear the woman became uncomfortable with Patel before the alleged attack and wrote a text message to her partner which said "SOS" but she never hit send.

The court heard the pair had never met before the woman advertised the phone online and Patel responded.

"There were some brief text messages back and forth … and in those messages they discussed the price and agreed on a price of $900 and then they make arrangements for (the victim) to go to the defendant's house and to give him the phone and obtain the payment," Ms Farnden said.

She said when the woman arrived, Patel electronically transferred the money to her but it did not immediately clear so they agreed to go to the nearby Chermside shopping centre together so he could go to an ATM and pay cash instead.

Mitkumar Maheshbhai Patel arrives at Supreme Court. (News Corp/Attila Csaszar)

The woman agreed to transfer back the money when it arrived in her bank account.

"Whilst they were in the car she recalls that the defendant commented that he'd recently arrived in Australia and he was looking for a girlfriend," Ms Farnden said.

"He told her something along the lines of her being beautiful.

"She didn't respond to what the defendant was saying, she describes being uncomfortable."

Ms Farnden said when the pair arrived at the shop, the victim prepared a text message to her partner which said "SOS" but did not hit send.

Ms Farnden said the victim would give evidence that when they returned and parked outside the defendant's unit, he made a comment about "being hot" while they were sitting in the car.

"He then grabbed her by the neck using his hand and pulled her head towards him," she said.

The prosecutor said the defendant forced his hand inside the woman's denim shorts and forced his fingers inside her.

"She said it was very painful when he did this," Ms Farnden said.

"Throughout this the complainant was saying no, she attempted by grabbing his wrist to pull his hand out of her shorts and she attempted to move away from him.

"She recalls he kept saying please and she kept saying no."

The prosecutor said the woman began beeping her horn and told the man she would not transfer his money back if he didn't stop which she said prompted him to stop.

Ms Farnden said the woman called her partner and mother to tell them what had happened and went to the hospital and reported the incident to police the same day.

The trial continues.

Originally published as Facebook Marketplace buyer accused of raping phone seller