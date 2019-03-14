Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Facebook has confirmed it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram.
Technology

Facebook, Instagram suffer global outages

by Staff Writers and wires
14th Mar 2019 6:20 AM | Updated: 8:14 AM

FACEBOK says it is aware of outages on its platforms including Facebook, Messenger and Instagram and is working to resolve the issue.

The problem appears to have started around 4am (AEDT) today.

The outages appear to be concentrated around the US and Europe, as well as eastern Australia.

Both Facebook's desktop site and app appeared to be affected.

Some users saw a message that said Facebook was down for "required maintenance".

Facebook did not say what was causing the outages, which were still occurring as of 5.15am AEST or which regions were affected.

More Stories

Show More
editors picks facebook global outage instagram messenger technology

Top Stories

    Valuable local journalism costs less than a coffee

    Valuable local journalism costs less than a coffee

    News Our new expanded Premium website will be powered by the team behind the Whitsunday Times, Whitsunday Coast Guardian and Bowen Independent.

    EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind woman who urinated in supermarket

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Truth behind woman who urinated in supermarket

    Crime Court hears the reason behind that wee in Collinsville supermarket.

    CRASH HOTSPOT: Upgrades to start on notorious intersection

    premium_icon CRASH HOTSPOT: Upgrades to start on notorious intersection

    News Works to begin on crash-prone Whitsunday intersection.

    New Wilson Beach enclosure on the cards

    premium_icon New Wilson Beach enclosure on the cards

    Council News Council call on enclosure's future.