Facebook To Detail Updates To News Feed At Press Event
News

Facebook wipes Domestic Violence Connect, Health pages

by Emily Toxward
18th Feb 2021 11:02 AM
FACEBOOK has completely wiped Gold Coast Health's Facebook page - removing crucial public health information during a global pandemic and just ahead of the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine next week.

It has also blocked DV Connect and Domestic Violence Prevention Centre, cutting off crucial support services information for victims of domestic violence in the Gold Coast and Queensland.

On the Gold Coast Health page, the only content left remaining on the page is 27 visitor photos, with important and potentially lifesaving information removed by the tech giant after its decision to ban Australian news.

Other essential Facebook sites void of any information are Bond Univesity, Real Estate.com TransLink, Energex, RACQ, the Bureau of Meteorology and the Brisbane City Council.

A Gold Coast charity that delivers meals to the homeless, Agape Outreach, has also had their Facebook page wiped of content.

 

Gold Coast health has had it's Fb page wiped of content

In reaction to the news that Queensland Health's Facebook page was also targeted by Facebook, Treasurer Cameron Dick, on Twitter, called the decision "nuts".

"This is nuts. Queenslanders need access to accurate and trustworthy sources for health information. Facebook is blocking access to the @qldhealthnews in the middle of a pandemic.

"This needs to be fixed."

A message to FB users on February 19 from FB

The tech giant, that has more 20 million followers has even wiped content from its own page, leaving many questioning the move.

 

Facebook has even banned itself from sharing content.

MORE TO COME …

 

emily.toxward@news.com.au

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

 

 

 

Originally published as Facebook wipes Domestic Violence Connect, Gold Coast Health pages

