FACT CHECK: Rumours on Bowen 5G tower addressed

ACTIVITY at Bowen's mural water tower has sparked rumours that 5G may be due to roll out in the town shortly.

Whitsundays Regional Council dismissed the rumour, confirming that existing service providers are in the process of moving their equipment to another location.

Chief operating officer for Whitsunday Water Troy Pettiford said it wasn't an upgrade to 5G at this stage but rather a general service upgrade.

"It's an existing group of service providers moving their kit off the old existing tower and moving to a new position to enable assets to be upgraded," he said.

"It's been a long process but they're just moving it away to another safer location.

"Potentially it could mean 5G eventually, but right now no."