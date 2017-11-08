News

Failing to stop causes carnage on notorious stretch of road

LUCKY ESCAPE: The notorious corner at Centro was the scene of another accident on Tuesday.
LUCKY ESCAPE: The notorious corner at Centro was the scene of another accident on Tuesday. James Graham
by Jacob Wilson

THERE has been another accident on the notorious section of Shute Harbour Rd between Gailbraith Park Dr and Abell Rd near Whitsunday Plaza.

One man was taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance while another took himself to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

A QAS spokesperson said the two patients presented with minor injuries and were in a stable condition.

The crash unfolded at 3.15pm after a car failed to give way at a stop sign.

Whitsunday Police Station constable Courtney Bellingham urged motorists to take more care on the road and ensure traffic is clear before turning onto the road.

"Make sure the road is clear and make sure you stop and check before you go,” she said.

There have been numerous accidents along the stretch of road this year, including a four vehicle prang in April and another "minor” incident in September which resulted in a young man being taken to Hospital.

Topics:  cannonvale proserpine hospital shute harbour road whitsunday police whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Rival parties commit to foreshore revitalisation

Rival parties commit to foreshore revitalisation

THE Airlie Beach foreshore revitalisation project now has support from both sides of politics.

Captain Dan plans to get a hand on the helm of Whitsunday

Dan Van Blarcom is putting his hat in the ring as an independent candidate for Whitsunday.

HE GOES by the name of "captain”.

Man charged after pedestrian death at Airlie Beach

A man will face Proserpine Magistrates Court after a pedestrian was killed last night.

Man charged after pedestrian is killed in Jubilee Pocket.

Paddlers take to the water in Outrigger Challenge

Winners of the 2017 Outrigger Challenge are Joleen Tirendi, Amy Van Der Vlist, Kia Taylor, Grant Restieaux and Malcolm Briody from Cross Fit 4802 with Henri Mauri from Outrigger Whitsunday.

Paddlers take to the water in Outrigger Challenge.

Local Partners