Failing to stop causes carnage on notorious stretch of road

LUCKY ESCAPE: The notorious corner at Centro was the scene of another accident on Tuesday. James Graham

THERE has been another accident on the notorious section of Shute Harbour Rd between Gailbraith Park Dr and Abell Rd near Whitsunday Plaza.

One man was taken to Proserpine Hospital by ambulance while another took himself to the hospital on Tuesday afternoon.

A QAS spokesperson said the two patients presented with minor injuries and were in a stable condition.

The crash unfolded at 3.15pm after a car failed to give way at a stop sign.

Whitsunday Police Station constable Courtney Bellingham urged motorists to take more care on the road and ensure traffic is clear before turning onto the road.

"Make sure the road is clear and make sure you stop and check before you go,” she said.

There have been numerous accidents along the stretch of road this year, including a four vehicle prang in April and another "minor” incident in September which resulted in a young man being taken to Hospital.