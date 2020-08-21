‘Fair dinkum’: Brunker reveals more details on election bid

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker is running for the Burdekin seat in the upcoming state election. Photo: File

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker is running for the Burdekin seat in the upcoming state election. Photo: File

DIVISION 6 councillor Mike Brunker has thrown his hat in the ring for a state seat at the upcoming election, telling voters he’s “not your normal politician”.

Mr Brunker announced his intention to run for the seat of Burdekin this morning.

He hoped with his experience in local government, he could form a “dynamic duo” with Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox to bring more jobs to the region.

While he was hesitant to reveal the details of plans he had in store for the Burdekin, Mr Brunker said he would be pushing to increase employment and liveability in the region.

“It’s basically sticking with the theme of creating jobs to resurrect the economy,” he said.

“It’ll be all job-creating stuff and liveability projects.

“We tried to make sure, as far as liveability projects, that the community have got decent facilities to use.

“If you can make the community feel better, everyone feels better.”

Division 6 councillor Mike Brunker has thrown his hat in the ring for the Burdekin seat in the upcoming state election. Picture: Jordan Gilliland

Mr Brunker ran for the Burdekin seat in the 2017 election and for the federal seat of Dawson in 2010.

This time around, he hoped to land the seat and work with the council to deliver more to the Burdekin.

“I’m nothing new, I’ve been here for 22 years in local government and (people) know I’m fair dinkum,” he said.

“I don’t like taking a backwards step, so they know they’re going to have someone in there who’s not your normal politician so far as if I see something wrong, I’ll stand up for it.

“It’s about working as a team, and you can see what Andrew (Willcox) has got when we haven’t got a state member there.

“Having someone sitting in parliament in the caucus and raising issues all the time and being in parliament and ducking around and seeing ministers and saying ‘we need this or we need that or we’re pushing this or we’re pushing that’ just gives you so much of an advantage.”

More stories

BACK OUR RSL: Community support needed to keep doors open

COVID check turns ugly with foot chase, quadruple taser

Innovative eatery headed for heart of Airlie Beach

Mr Bunker’s announcement splits the race for the Burdekin seat three ways with Carolyn Moriarty also running for NQ First against incumbent Burdekin MP Dale Last.

Mr Last said he expected a full field of candidates to compete for the seat of Burdekin but pressed that he would like to see Mr Brunker stand down from his position on Whitsunday Regional Council.

“It is simply not fair to the people of Bowen who elected Mr Brunker to represent them on council that he leaves them in the lurch while he campaigns for the state election,” Mr Last said.

“What we have now is a substantial proportion of the Bowen population who are, effectively, unrepresented around the council boardroom table.

“As we have seen with New Acland, Labor still doesn’t support mining and I doubt that they will welcome someone like Mr Brunker if, as he says, he is committed to coal mining.

“Everyone knows that there is a core group in Labor who despise coal and I don’t see them offering anything more than token support to Mike Brunker.”