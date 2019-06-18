Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The region's business owners are urged to be vigilant.
The region's business owners are urged to be vigilant. Megan Mackander
Crime

FAKE CASH: Counterfeit currency doing the rounds in Airlie

Georgia Simpson
by
18th Jun 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNTERFIT currency is doing the rounds in Airlie Beach and police are investigating two separate incidents involving fake cash.

The first incident is alleged to have happened between last Friday and Saturday, June 15 and June 16, at a hotel in Airlie Beach.

The second incident is alleged to have happened at about 2.42pm on Sunday, June 16 at a pharmacy on Shute Harbour Rd in Airlie Beach.

Can you help police identify this person?
Can you help police identify this person? Contributed

The person bought a hat, and handed over a $100 note, and was given change.

Staff scrutinised the note after the purchase, suspected it was fake and contacted police.

Whitsunday Police seized the note, and want to speak with the person involved, as police believe they may be able to help them with their investigation.

Senior Sergeant Nathan Blain said both notes seized from the separate incidents were of a good quality.

"It's just a little bit different to touch, and the ink will scratch away,” Sn Sgt Blain said.

FAKE: Police are warning business owners to be aware when taking cash payments, after seizing counterfeit currency. When the notes are scratched near the hologram, the ink comes off, a tell-tale sign they are fake.
FAKE: Police are warning business owners to be aware when taking cash payments, after seizing counterfeit currency. When the notes are scratched near the hologram, the ink comes off, a tell-tale sign they are fake. Georgia Simpson

He said only two $100 notes had been handed into police, and reminded business owners to be vigilant when taking cash payments.

He suggested cashiers give notes a "quick scratch” with their fingers to see if any ink comes off.

FAKE: Police are warning business owners to be aware when taking cash payments, after seizing counterfeit currency. When the notes are scratched near the hologram, the ink comes off, a tell-tale sign they are fake.
FAKE: Police are warning business owners to be aware when taking cash payments, after seizing counterfeit currency. When the notes are scratched near the hologram, the ink comes off, a tell-tale sign they are fake. Georgia Simpson

The last time counterfeit cash was reported to Whitsunday Police was about 18 months ago, Snr Sgt Blain said.

He said the common type of fake currency police came across was purchased online.

"There is Chinese inscription writing on these notes, which are difficult to see at night, or in low-lit areas,” he said.

If you come across counterfeit currency, report to the police as soon as possible on on 131 444.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Quote this reference number: QP1901173560.

airlie beach main street counterfeit cash counterfeit money counterfeit notes fake money nathan blain whitsunday businesses whitsunday crime whitsunday police
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    'It was a relief to know she was going to walk'

    premium_icon 'It was a relief to know she was going to walk'

    Health HEARING her little girl say mum for the first time is a moment Nadine Little will never forget. Nor will she forget her toddler's miracle first steps.

    Caravan fire in the Whitsundays

    premium_icon Caravan fire in the Whitsundays

    News A caravan caught fire in the Whitsundays this morning.

    Rare footage captures coral spawning six months early

    premium_icon Rare footage captures coral spawning six months early

    Environment An underwater photographer has captured rare footage of coral spawning

    POLICE BEAT: Do you know these people?

    premium_icon POLICE BEAT: Do you know these people?

    Crime Four people Whitsunday police want to speak with urgently.