Fake gunman learns fate over Paget wages dispute

Robert Keith Hansen walks from the Sydney St police station after being handed a suspended sentence for dangerous conduct with a weapon and deprivation of liberty charges over a siege at Paget on March 11. Janessa Ekert

A CARMILA truck driver has walked free from custody after using a weapon to try and strong arm his former employer over a wages dispute.

But Magistrate James Morton had a strong message for Robert Keith Hansen, who now has a jail term hanging over his head.

The 61 year old went to Global Food and Wine's Paget office and held a replica handgun to his own throat on March 11 this year in front of two colleagues.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard he then demanded to speak with the head office in Brisbane and the AFP, as a short but tense stand-off with Mackay police occurred outside the Caterpillar Dr building.

Hansen pleaded guilty on Wednesday to dangerous conduct with a weapon and deprivation of liberty.

"It was a plan that was doomed to fail from the start,” Mr Morton said handing down 12 months' jail suspended after the two days Hansen spent in the Mackay watchhouse awaiting sentence.

He attacked Hansen's actions labelling it one of "the stupidest things” he had ever heard and that if everyone who felt they were underpaid behaved in such a way "the community would be in chaos”.

Global Food and Wine on Caterpillar Dr in Paget was in lockdown during a tense stand off with police in March this year.

"I just can't understand how you thought you were going to get anything out of this,” Mr Morton said.

"Both victims would no doubt have been in absolute fear.”

Hansen, who has been diagnosed with depression and schizophrenia, told police he'd had an "out of body experience”.

Mr Morton accepted Hansen's behaviour was out of character and "born out of frustration” after believing he had been under paid for some 19 months and was owed between $20,000 and $30,000.

Police swarmed the Caterpillar Dr premises in March this year after reports flooded on that a worker entered the office armed with a gun. Robert Keith Hansen pleaded guilty to dangerous conduct with a weapon and deprivation of liberty charges. Emma Murray

"You have behaved, in my view, absolutely disgustingly ... and you should be ashamed of yourself,” Mr Morton said.

The court heard Hansen was assessed by mental health services but was ultimately declared fit to stand trial.

"You have effectively signed yourself up to Centrelink benefits for the rest of (your working life),” Mr Morton said.

"You're now a burden on the taxpayer.”