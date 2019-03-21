Familiar face considers council comeback bid

We can reveal a former deputy mayor is considering a return to local government.

Mr Taylor said he was considering a comeback bid for the Whitsunday Regional Council following the resignation of Peter Ramage on Wednesday.

Former deputy mayor Rogin Taylor has announced he is considering a return to local government following the retirement of Peter Ramage.

Mr Taylor, who has multiple business interests throughout the Whitsundays region, is the first high-profile candidate to show his hand.

"I'd consider it (a return) because it's only for 12 months, I don't want a role long-term," he said.

"I'm probably the most qualified candidate available."

Mr Taylor, who moved to the region in 1991 after a long career in the newspaper industry, held the role of deputy mayor on the inaugural Whitsunday Regional Council following amalgamation between 2008-2012.

As Mr Ramage's resignation is less than 12 months out from an election, a by-election is not required.

Nominations will be opened and councillors will vote on a replacement, who does not necessarily have to hail from the same division as the departed councillor.

Mr Taylor was in contact with Mr Ramage shortly after the news came through about 6.30pm on Wednesday night.

Mr Ramage announced the decision to resign immediately as the Division 4 councillor during a briefing session.

"Being elected to public office has been a great honour, in fact, I consider it among my greatest achievements, but it has also been a lot of hard work," he said.

"When I decided to run again in 2016, I did so because I still felt I had a lot to offer.

"At the time I believed there was still a lot to be done for the whole region, bringing it together and working with the various organisations within my communities to help take our region forward.

"I have accomplished what I set out to do.

"Working with Mayor Andrew Willcox and my fellow councillors, the region is back on track and now it is time for some new blood to step into the role and build on my efforts."

Mr Ramage thanked his wife Vicki and his family for their support during his time in local government.