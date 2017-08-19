Families at the core of special week for kids

THE welfare of children is "everybody's business”.

This is why the entire Whitsunday community is encouraged to get involved in Child Protection Week.

A number of family friendly events will take place to raise awareness on the issue of child protection.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support case worker Cassie Holeczy said 2017 was a particularly "special” time to promote the cause with an unprecedented level of co-operation between local agencies.

"We want to engage the community about what it means to protect children, not just from abuse but in terms of how to nourish them and help them grow,” she said.

"Child protection isn't only about abuse, but stopping neglect and being conscious of how we raise our young people around us.”

Whitsunday Counselling and Support, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre, Proserpine Community Centre, Proserpine Community Centre, PCYC and MADEC make up the Child Protection Week Committee.

Events will include a Happy Families Information Evening at Cannonvale State Schoool on August 31, 7.30-9.30pm, a Father's Day Community Breakfast at Cannonvale Beach on September 3, 9.30-11.30am, and a Family Colour Run at the Proserpine State High School Oval on September 8, from 5-7pm.

Families will also have the opportunity to collect a Back to the Table Family Pack from the Child Protection Week Committee to encourage an engaging and technology-free family dinner.

Packs include kid-friendly recipes, conversation starters, activities and much more.

Child Protection Week runs from September 3-9.