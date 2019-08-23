Families flock to fete festivities

Emily Wilson, 8, Brooklyn Bredl, 7, Arabelle Bredl, 4, and (front) Sam Wilson, 2, and Hayley Wilson, 6, at the Proserpine State School Fete.

Emily Wilson, 8, Brooklyn Bredl, 7, Arabelle Bredl, 4, and (front) Sam Wilson, 2, and Hayley Wilson, 6, at the Proserpine State School Fete. Shannen McDonald

A NIGHT of entertainment, laughter, music and dance was had on August 16 when Proserpine State School became a hive of activity at the annual fete.

A major fundraiser for the primary school, this year the focus was on raising funds to go towards an upgrade of the school's tuckshop.

Organised by the Parents' and Citizens' Committee, there was plenty on offer for students, family and friends of the school to enjoy.

Hundreds of people gathered at the school to experience the fun and entertainment of the fete.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Outside, as the sun set, the school transformed into a sideshow wonderland, with rides spinning in all directions and the ride ticket-seller proving to be one of the most popular people at the fete.

Children put on brave faces as they climbed the heights of the rock wall before being spun around in the whizzer.

Jasmine Brain, 10, Miranda Ballinger and Amanda Ferguson take in the atmosphere. Shannen McDonald

Colourful smiles were seen dashing among the crowds after enjoying an array of treats on offer, including fairy floss and snow cones.

Following last year's inaugural event of the Dachshund Dash, the dogs were back this year to race as an extra fundraiser for the event.

Inside saw performances delight audiences, with an array of talent hitting the stage, including live music acts.

HAPPY DAY: Bellarose Black, 8, and Bella Cain, 13, have fun at the Proserpine State School fete on Friday. Shannen McDonald

Dee Jays School of Dance had a bright display of vibrant colour during their Priscilla, Queen of the Desert act.

Money was also raised through a variety of stalls such as the plant and bottle stalls, crafts, a lucky raffle, lolly bags and a trash and treasure stall.

Parents' and Citizens' Committee vice-president Corinne Turner, who was busy working behind the scenes most of the night, said the fete was an excellent event for the school.

Ashley Connell (back), Karen Patullo and James Patullo, 12, enjoy the evening. Shannen McDonald

"It was really good,” she told the Whitsunday Coast Guardian.

"The money raised will make a big difference to the school tuckshop.”

With a high turnout, the school fete again proved to be a huge success.