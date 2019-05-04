Menu
There is a gap in the message being delivered during this Federal election.
Families need to know how they will put food on the table

Rae Wilson
4th May 2019 4:31 AM
THE party that can draw a clear line from coal mining to a future in renewable energy will likely harness both sides of the voting divide in North Queensland.

There is no doubt this country, and this region, needs to transition to cleaner energy and, in fact, many in the mining industry are already working towards that change.

If opening up the Galilee Basin is off the table, people who rely on the mining industry - both directly and indirectly - need to know how they will put food on the table for their families going forward.

There doesn't seem to be a clear path from mining to renewables from anyone, whether that's for five, 10 or 20 years. It seems to be one or the other with some magic pudding expected to suddenly produce a solution for the transition.

Without a tangible vision, how are voters expected to make an educated decision?

