Family affair: Butchery celebrates 20 years of business

MEMORIES: Ann and Warren Fletcher reflect on over 20 years of business at the Fletch's Butcher Shoppe, in Collinsville, as they look to sell the business.

TWO DECADES is a long time, but as Ann Fletcher puts it, ‘when you’re with family, it doesn’t feel long’.

After 20 years of business, celebrating the birthday of Collinsville business, Fletch’s Butcher Shoppe, is a slightly bittersweet moment.

Owner and operators Ann and Warren Fletcher made the difficult decision to put the iconic butchery up for sale in late-2017 to focus on their transition to retirement.

Mrs Fletcher said it was a ‘hard’ decision to make, with the business growing to be a ‘truly family orientated’ experience since its purchase in January, 2000.

“When we took over we were thinking of our family, we wanted to give our son, Heath, a great opportunity to learn a trade,” she said.

“Since then it’s really become a whole family business, with Warren being taught his mature-age apprenticeship by Heath, and Heath’s partner, Rachael learning the trade as well.

BITTERSWEET: Ann and Warren Fletcher are looking to sell Fletch's Butcher Shoppe after two decades of operating in Collinsville.

“Even the grandchildren have been helping, working on the weekends doing little jobs to earn some pocket money.”

However, Mrs Fletcher says the community of Collinsville has become their second family, as they continued to assist the business over the last two decades.

She said even in times of downturn, residents would approach them to ask how they can help.

“The community of Collinsville has just been amazing, we can’t thank them enough for supporting us over the years,” Mrs Fletcher said.

“Something that was just a job has become so much more than that over the years, and we want to thank our family, friends and community for being a part of the change.”

GREAT CUTS: The interior of Fletch's Butcher Shoppe.

Mrs Fletcher laughed as she recalled the expensive story which led the butchery to having a keen eye for attention to detail.

“We had the health department out once, and we had this display labelled as rissoles,” she said.

“Well it turned out we got a fine as what we had labelled as a rissole, was actually a patty. You can’t name them differently, but it was a great learning experience.

“We had lots of people coming in wanting to try the patties afterwards, so in a way it was a bit of expensive marketing!”

Mrs Fletcher said the business was well poised for the future, with whoever takes over the helm sure to get great support from the community.

“The customers and suppliers are already there, it’s just waiting for someone to come in and put in the hard work,” she said

“The community knows the quality is high and there’s a strong and loyal base of customers.

”We even have people from Bowen travel out here to grab items like our sausages, which are made in house.

“We’ll be sad to see it go but we will look forward to retirement and seeing the business flourish in the future.”