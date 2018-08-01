Family escape early morning fire that destroyed home

A SPRINGFIELD Lakes family was evacuated early this morning after their house was destroyed in a fire.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Colorado Dv just after 4.30am but the home was already well involved.

The home was completely destroyed.

The flames also spread to a neighbouring shed but fire crews were able to save the neighbour's house.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesperson said everybody was able to escape the home.

The fire was under control by 5.05am.

Authorities are not investigating how the fire started.