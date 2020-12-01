Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
A woman has pleaded guilty to fraudulently stealing $30,000 from Macsteel.
Crime

Family feud: Sister pleads guilty to fraud

Felicity Ripper
30th Nov 2020 6:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 62-year-old woman has pleaded guilty on the day of her trial after swindling more than $30,000 from her brother's family business.

Maris Fleming Spencer, from Maroochydore, was due to face trial on Monday after fraudulently stealing money from Macsteel.

Man films genitals of unsuspecting woman

Maroochydore Magistrates Court previously heard Spencer had been employed by the company from 2001 until 2013 and was promoted to company director.

Spencer on Monday pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court to one count of fraud to the value of $30,000 or more.

She is due to be sentenced on March 1.

court crime fraud charge macsteel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tragic toll: Qld towns hit hardest by mental health crisis

        Premium Content Tragic toll: Qld towns hit hardest by mental health crisis

        Health Queenslanders are dying suddenly at an alarming rate as the worst areas affected by the crisis are revealed.

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:22 AM
        Thousands fly in as border wall falls

        Premium Content Thousands fly in as border wall falls

        News Queensland border wall falls as Qantas, Virgin restart flights

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:18 AM
        Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Premium Content Treasurer reveals improvement ahead of Budget

        Politics Treasurer Cameron Dick says Queensland finances better than forecast

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:13 AM
        ‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Rentals tighten as luxury homes snapped up

        Premium Content ‘UNPRECEDENTED’: Rentals tighten as luxury homes snapped up

        Property Two key industries are pulling more people to the area, meaning the rental market...

        • 1st Dec 2020 5:00 AM