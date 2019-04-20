Family fishing day to raise awareness about noxious fish

DAY OUT: The Tilapia Catching Day in Bowen will help raise awareness about the noxious fish.

A FISHING day in Bowen next month will make for a fun day out while also raising awareness about a noxious fish.

Participants will wet their lines to try and catch tilapia fish at the free Tilapia Catching Day at Muller's Lagoon.

Whitsunday Regional Council development and major attractions project officer, Lauretta Rogers, said one of the main aims of the day was to raise awareness about tilapia which could be found in local waters as well as throughout much of Australia.

"They are rampant,” Ms Rogers said.

"The idea came from a conversation with the mayor and councillors about how to raise awareness.

"We want to show people tilapia so if they see one, they can dispose of it.

"Tilapia are a restricted noxious fish under the Biosecurity Act 2014.

"They must not be kept, fed, given away, sold or released into the environment without a permit.”

Participants will need to take their own fishing rods and tackle to the event, but bait will be supplied.

Barramundi fingerlings will also be released into the lagoon at the event, and fishing surveys will be conducted.

Fishing will not be the only thing on offer on the day, however.

A teddy bears picnic is sure to be popular, with youngsters encouraged to wear their favourite dress-ups and take along their teddy.

A sausage sizzle will also be held to stave off hunger.

Ms Rogers is hoping plenty of people will join in the activities on Saturday, May 18, from 10am to 12.30pm.

"It's going to be an amazing event and so much fun for the whole family,” Ms Rogers said.

Registrations for the day are being taken until May 17 online or by phoning organiser Emily Hart on 4761 3682.