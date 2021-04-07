Family-friendly Easter carnival brings joy to Airlie Beach

Lets Jump Mackay and Whitsundays is hosting the Airlie Beach Easter Carnival from Wednesday April 7 to Sunday April 11. Picture: Contributed

A family-run business is bringing joy to the Whitsundays with a jam-packed carnival in Airlie Beach this week.

Lets Jump Mackay and Whitsundays co-owner Karen Hibble said the Airlie Beach Easter Carnival from Wednesday until Sunday will be an annual event.

“It just brings families together and spreads the joy,” Mrs Hibble said.

Daughter Rachael Hibble said the carnival was COVID-safe with trained staff, QR check-in points and hand sanitiser stations.

“Anyone that has been in a hotspot such as Brisbane, we’ve asked that they do not attend only for the safety of our staff and the attendees coming,” Ms Hibble said.

The carnival at Shingley Drive in Airlie Beach runs from 5pm to 9pm from Wednesday to Friday and from 10am to 2pm and 5pm to 9pm on Saturday and Sunday.

🎡WE ARE OPEN🎡 That’s right you heard it here first! We are open and operating again from this afternoon. ￼ ⭐️Wednesday... Posted by Airlie Beach Easter Carnival on Tuesday, April 6, 2021

“We’ve got dodgem (cars) this year, it’s so exciting,” Ms Hibble said.



“We’ve got all your family favourites — teacup rides, scrambler, merry-go-round, jumping castle, super slide, all your carnival food, ice cream — everything.”

Individual ride tickets range from $5 to $8 or you can purchase a $30 armband unlocking unlimited rides.

For up to date information, follow via the event’s Facebook page.

