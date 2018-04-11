Menu
The solid brick and tile home, 11 Dawson St, Currimundi, is ideal for large families or the extended family.
Property

Family-friendly home

Sue Custance
by
11th Apr 2018

THEY sold their previous home with Mark McGill and have enlisted him to find a buyer again, this time for 11 Dawson St, Currimundi.

"Our earlier business was conducted through times of the GFC; they were hard times,” the Amber Werchon Property salesperson recalled.

Now that the family is moving to acreage, they are looking to sell this five-bedroom home on 770sqm. A big residence, it's ideal for extended families. Constructed of brick and tile, it has all you would want for an easy family lifestyle, including a salt-water pool.

Well-situated nearby to Talara Primary College, the house was built in 1995.

A building and pest report is available and there are no unexpected surprises. It's typical of a house of its years.

Mark and colleague Kyle Salter will be on site from 4pm on Saturday, April 14, in preparation of the 5pm auction.

The Sunshine Coast Daily

