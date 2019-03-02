Family home to be demolished after fire

WE LOST EVERYTHING: The Piodos family escaped the fire with only the shirts on their backs.

INVESTIGATORS are close to reaching a verdict on how the fire that destroyed a family home on Galilee St started.

But the investigation could fall short, with the cause of fire potentially being labelled "undetermined".

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services investigator, Shane Ott, told the Dalby Herald the probe was continuing and it would be a challenge to determine an exact source, although he ruled out foul play.

"With the amount of damage to the area of origin, it's going to be pretty hard to come up with an exact cause of fire," Mr Ott said.

"We're down to a most likely undetermined, possible electrical fire."

The Piodos family lost their home and all their possessions in the January 28 blaze with one member hospitalised.

The home is being prepared for demolition as the Piodos' settle into a new house.

Home owner, Hermarie Piodos, said the investigators were being co-operative as they tried to find the source.

"We are waiting for the investigation and what's going on," she said.

"But they keep on updating us anyway."

The Piodos family spent a number of weeks living out of a motel in Dalby before being moved into a new residence two weeks ago.

Mrs Piodos believes the fire started outside before quickly spreading through the family home.

"I told them that the fire started at the veranda," she said.

"We got the solar panels installed two days before the fire happened."

"They want to make sure everything is fine over there before they demolish it," she said.