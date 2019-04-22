Family in mourning after chopper-spooked horse dies

Family horse was spooked by helicopter and ran through fences before it hit a tree and died on Good Friday. Tina Barker with her children Scarlett and Callan with Rosie, Prada's orphaned foul.

WHAT was meant to be a relaxed family weekend turned into a horrific and traumatic experience for a Sunshine Coast family.

Tina Barker woke at 6am on Good Friday to the sound of a hovering helicopter over their Dulong property and minutes later received a phone call from a distressed neighbour.

The low-flying chopper had spooked the family's horses, 14 took off crashing through fences.

Ms Barker's prize horse, Prada, bolted the 100m length of the paddock, through two fences, - one was electric - and slammed head first into a tree snapping her neck.

Their neighbour held the 14-year-old horse in her arms while she took her last breath.

The retired competition dressage horse just had her first foal and was pregnant at the time of the incident.

The "incredibly valuable" broodmare was the first Ms Barker had bred. She was born six weeks early but despite all odds survived.

"She was just a genuine gentle giant and we loved her, she was part of the family," Ms Barker said.

"We nearly lost her in the early days but she was like a cat with nine lives."

She was bred from the world's number one dressage sire and her mother was an extremely good show jumper, Mrs Barker said. They called her the $20,000 foal with the ultimate bloodlines.

"To me she was the ultimate horse. She was the perfect horse," she said.

"She was huge but was quiet enough that I could put my daughter on her and there was absolutely no fear."

The death has hit the family hard.

"When my daughter woke up this morning the first thing she said to me was 'mummy, mummy I had a dream, can we go see Prada', and I had to tell her that it wasn't just a dream.

"I've sat down and the realisation has kicked in that I'm not making her feed today. It's pretty ordinary.

"It's all those little things that brought more than a few tears this morning."

Mrs Barker said it was an avoidable death.

"With livestock there's dead stock," she said.

"But when something is taken out of our control it's frustrating.

"There's no money in the world that will replace what we've lost. We were just the unfortunate ones who had to deal with a really valuable horse senselessly dying."

With the help of a local, the family buried their beloved horse over the Easter weekend. The other horses received superficial wounds.