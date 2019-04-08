Family marks milestone at Airlie Beach parkrun

TRIPLE MILESTONE: Maryanne, Geoff and Jazmyn Fyvie celebrated their 50th parkruns as a family on Saturday.

TRIPLE MILESTONE: Maryanne, Geoff and Jazmyn Fyvie celebrated their 50th parkruns as a family on Saturday. Claudia Alp

THE Fyvie clan crossed the Airlie Beach parkrun finish line together after clocking triple milestones on Saturday.

Geoff and Maryanne Fyvie and daughter Jazmyn, 12, each celebrated their 50th parkrun at the 182nd event surrounded by 70 other members of the Airlie Beach parkrun crew.

Colin McIntosh was first to the finish, pipping James Henry at the post by four seconds.

McIntosh completed the 5km loop in 19 minutes while Henry achieved a PB of 19.04.

Other parkrunners who set new PB times were Henry Taylor, Inaki Egibar, Michael Kimpton, Joseph Pepper, Thomas Youngs, Ane May Sagawa, Shane McNally, Madonna O'Leary, Odette van der Berg, Barney Law and Yvette Deschamps.

The Fyvie family crosses the finish together. Claudia Alp

In all, five first timers took to the field.

Volunteers Bob Barford, Bossie Boshoff, Corrine Hendrikse, Renee Kampe, Joshua King, Sylvie Martin and Sebastian Vinci were thanked for making parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

It is free, but first-time participants should register before attending.

Participants are invited to mingle with the parkrun community for a coffee at the New Bohemian Raw Cafe after each event.

More information on parkrun can be found on the Airlie Beach parkrun website and Facebook page or by contacting Airlie Beach parkrun event director Bob Barford on 0407 895 011.