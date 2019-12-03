Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
The family of a drug-addicted teen Quinton Coyne, who tried to steal a woman’s car while her children were in the back, have come to blows with the press outside court.
Crime

Family member comes to blows with media outside court

by ALEXANDRIA UTTING
3rd Dec 2019 8:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a drug-addicted teen who tried to steal a woman's car while her children were in the back have come to blows with the press outside court on Tuesday.

Quinton Coyne, 19, was today sentenced over a 34-hour wild and reckless rampage that happened in January last year, where he tried to steal a vehicle from Sunnybank Hills, which had two children in it, before being arrested in Brookfield.

He today pleaded guilty to a range of offences including entering a dwelling with intent and was sentenced to a head sentence of four years and three months jail but will be eligible for parole next year after time already served.

After the sentence, members of Coyne's family came to blows with news crews who filmed them as they left the court precinct.

car theft court crime drugs quinton coyne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man shot by cops has matter mentioned in court

        premium_icon Man shot by cops has matter mentioned in court

        Crime He's accused of smashing through the back door of the Bowen Police Station.

        Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        premium_icon Lifesavers honoured for giving dad a second chance at life

        News Three lifesavers recognised after outstanding water rescue.

        MINE TRAGEDY: Site at standstill a week on from horror

        premium_icon MINE TRAGEDY: Site at standstill a week on from horror

        Business The mines inspectorate investigation is continuing

        'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        premium_icon 'Complete chaos': New memorial to be created for anniversary

        News January marks 50 years since one of the worst cyclones hit region