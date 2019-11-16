Family mourns ‘amazing’ Sam Andrews after tragic accident

TRIBUTES FLOW: Popular barista Sam Andrews has been mourned by loved ones after his sudden death in a tragic accident last week.

A MUCH-loved barista with an infectious "zest for life" who died in a tragic accident has left the Sunshine Coast and Darwin communities shattered.

Tributes have flowed for Sam Andrews, 27, who worked at the Good Bean Cafe at the University of the Sunshine Coast, after he lost his life on Friday last week.

Staff at the cafe expressed their condolences about the man who was said to be loved by everyone he met.

"Sam was a friend to so many here at Good Bean and the university. He was such a bright and loving human whose zest for life affected everyone he came into contact with," the post read.

"Sam has been a part of our family for years and will forever be in our hearts and dearly missed.

"From the whole GB family and the USC community we send our love and support to the family and friends of Sam.

"Good Bean won't be the same without you mate, thanks for the good times our friend."

Others reached out to honour the popular young man with touching posts.

Marjorie Blowers wrote: "Sending love and prayers to family and friends. I will forever miss the sparky smile and joyful jokes we would have in the mornings at Good Bean."

Cara Madden wrote: "RIP Sam aka Salmon you beautiful man, gone way too soon."

Jesse Allan Barden wrote "you will be dearly missed. Love you heaps my man."

Kiisha O'Connor said "for all those who were lucky enough to have met Sam. It's still hard to process that you're no longer here on early but you will forever be in our hearts. Love you Salmon."

Family members shared a post on Sam's own social media thanking the community for the "loving" messages of support.

"We look forward to seeing you to celebrate the life of this amazing human that made everyone laugh and was loved by so many," the post read.

A service will be held at Gregson and Weight Funerals in Buderim on Saturday, November 23 at 11am to celebrate Sam's life.

A celebratory wake will also be held at one of Sam's favourite places, Solbar, to share stories and memories of him.