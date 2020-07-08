Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
SEARCH PARTY: QPS and Lifeflight worked together to find the missing family. Picture: Kate McCormack
News

Family of four goes missing in bushland

Jessica Paul
8th Jul 2020 7:30 AM | Updated: 9:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FAMILY of four who went missing for eight hours overnight after a bushwalk on the Southern Downs has been rescued.

The 42-year-old man and 40-year-old woman, and their two young children lost their way in bushland at Wyberba about 4pm yesterday.

A QPS spokesman said police officers conducted the initial search, and called the Toowoomba-based Lifeflight helicopter to aid them at about 11pm.

The family was located and rescued shortly after the helicopter joined the search, and were walked out to safety by crews on the ground.

None of the family members, who were visiting the Southern Downs while on holiday, required hospitalisation.

editors picks missing
Warwick Daily News

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Update on $500K revamp with more cash possibly on the way

        premium_icon Update on $500K revamp with more cash possibly on the way

        News A revamp of the Proserpine Showground is under way and set to be completed in time for the 2021 show.

        Your questions about our format answered

        Your questions about our format answered

        News Your questions about the new digital version answered

        Raider #365: Proserpine junior gets NRL call-up

        premium_icon Raider #365: Proserpine junior gets NRL call-up

        News The Proserpine State High School graduate was handed his debut jersey by coach...

        Woman throws water on worker’s face, scratches her

        premium_icon Woman throws water on worker’s face, scratches her

        Crime It took four police officers to place the woman in a cell after she was ‘actively...