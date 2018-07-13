Former soldier stabbed to death in street

Family remember stabbing victim Nathan Frazer as a family man who "adored" his son Bryce (right) along with his two daughters.

Family remember stabbing victim Nathan Frazer as a family man who "adored" his son Bryce (right) along with his two daughters.

THE family of a former soldier who died in a frenzied daytime stabbing has paid tribute to the beloved father-of-three.

Nathan Frazer, aged in his 40s, was stabbed in the head and chest and found in the middle of Blyth Rd at Murrumba Downs in Brisbane's north about 5.45am yesterday.

Cousin Stephen Passmore said Mr Frazer had once been a cook in the army.

"He was a strong Bidjara man; knew how to track, hunt, clean and cook game in the traditional way," he said.

"(He) spoke our language. (There's) nothing he wouldn't do for friends or family."

Cousin Melissa Frazer last night said Mr Frazer had lived in Banyo for his whole life and adored his three children.

Police said a 19-year-old woman was with Mr Frazer and had called authorities.

She was uninjured but "extremely distressed", Inspector Steve Flori said yesterday.

Police took the woman, who Mr Passmore said was a family friend, to a station and do not believe she was involved in the attack.

"We are still trying to find out exactly what's happened but I can say that we believe another party was involved," Insp Flori said.

Police also said the stabbing was not random and the attacker was known to the victim.

It is believed Mr Frazer was in a car before his death.

Police and forensic officers were joined by SES members to look for a weapon.

The nature of the relationship between the victim and the 19-year-old witness is not yet known. Police confirmed neither of the two lived on the street.

"There is some disparity between their ages so whether they are friends … whether they were just together is still a mystery," Insp Flori said.

Investigations are ongoing