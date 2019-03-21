Family speaks out after cars destroyed in hit and run

Mark Anderson's car was written off after a hit and run outside his house on March 26.

THREE generations of one family have been affected in a blatant hit and run that left two cars written off and one significantly damaged in Proserpine on February 26.

Mark Anderson was in the backyard of his house on Main St, Proserpine, when he heard a loud bang then the sound of a car speeding away.

A grim sight awaited him in front of the house.

A Suzuki Alto owned by Mr Anderson's mother, Maria Anderson, had been damaged beyond repair.

Mr Anderson's Toyota Pulsar had been flattened on one side and pushed onto the nature strip in front of the alto.

The third car, a Toyota Camry owned by Mr Anderson's niece Nahkeeta Miller, had been hit on the back right corner and pushed in behind the rear wheel.

"There was a bang and then before I could get out there, a car was speeding off. I didn't really connect the car speeding off until I got out there," Mr Anderson said.

"It was really loud. I thought it was a truck. It sounded like a semi-trailor had run over something."

Proserpine police allege witnesses saw a silver Holden Calais overtake a car across double white lines as they were travelling north on the Bruce Highway about 9am.

The Calais then swerved back into the northbound lane to avoid oncoming traffic before colliding with the three cars.

Mr Anderson and Ms Anderson's cars were written off due to the extensive damage done during the incident.

"The side of the car (the Pulsar) had been all flattened as a result of the car hitting it," Mr Anderson said.

Witnesses told police the car continued driving on Main St then stopped on Faust St where a man of Caucasian appearance and a woman got out and ran towards Doherty St.

After more than three weeks, the family are still looking for answers as to who was responsible for the incident.

Mr Anderson said he felt "annoyed" at the actions of the pair who were allegedly involved in the hit and run.

"I'm annoyed because we don't know who did it and now we're two cars short," he said.

A Holden Calais was seized by Proserpine Police in relation to a hit and run.

"The vehicle will be forensically examined. At this point in time we don't have any idea of who the driver or the passenger were, but hopefully something will come of the forensic examination," he said.

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident at this time.

Police have asked anyone who may have seen the crash or the occupants of the Calais or have dashcam footage of the incident to contact Proserpine police on 4945 9666 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.