Family travels the state to help ensure future of go-karting

AS A travelling, hire go-kart service, Johnny and Kellie Grother's business relies on the viability of motor sporting clubs, so their desire to attract youngsters to the sport runs high.

The Fastkarts crew travelled from Gladstone to the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club to give the region's rev heads the chance to drive on a real track and get a feel for go-karting.

Involved with go-karting for almost 30 years, Fastkarts co-owner Johnny Grother said after reaching the highest level of competition himself, he wanted to find a way to introduce others to the sport he loved.

Mr Grother said it was his third year visiting the Whitsundays and it was encouraging to see droves of juniors falling in love with go-karting.

"All morning we've had kids come through and their excitement and the looks on their faces when they come off the track, it's great,” he said.

Kimberley van der Colk and Ryan Edkins hit the track at the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club to test out go-karting with Fastkarts. Shannen McDonald

"It's a fantastic sport and especially for kids - they are critical for the longevity of the sport, they are so important, and out here they get to learn the motor skills in a safe and controlled environment.”

Driving on the Whitsunday track for the first time, Eddie Caruana, released his need for speed and complimented the quality of the track.

"It's a bit of fun, the chance to let your hair down,” he said.

"I've go-karted in Brisbane and Mackay, but this here, it's a great track.”

Airlie Beach's Ryan Edkins managed to persuade friend Kimberley van der Colk to get behind the wheel.

Tim Perkins and Eddie Caruana are all smiles after a spin in the Fastkarts go-karts at the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club. Shannen McDonald

"It's a really good sport to get into and to have the chance to get out on the real track, it would be good if we had the chance to do it more often,” Mr Edkins said.

The karts reach a maximum speed of about 60km/h, which is more than enough to get a feel for the thrill of the sport.

Fastkarts visits the Whitsunday Moto Sport Club about twice a year but makes monthly visits to Mackay.

Dates are available on their Facebook page, FastKarts.