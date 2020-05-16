Family violence services receive financial boost

Mackay and Whitsunday domestic and family violence support services have received more than $230,000 in funding to ease access to accommodation services.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said as a result of public health measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, the government was anticipating an increase in demand for services with more families restricted socially.

“With increased financial pressures and social isolation, there are serious concerns for victims of domestic and family violence during the pandemic,” Mrs Gilbert said.

“On top of the $2.7 million already invested in local services every year, this funding package has been developed as an immediate response to address the most pressing areas of need following consultations with service providers.

“We are fortunate to have groups like the Mackay Women’s Centre on Shakespeare Street, led by a dedicated team of workers.

“They are well-placed in our community to work with victims and perpetrators of domestic and family violence.”

Mrs Gilbert said service providers, including Uniting Care and the Domestic Violence Resource Service, were working to place victims in the safest and most appropriate accommodation for their individual needs.