Missing Brisbane man Stephen Wildermoth
News

Family’s desperate search for missing chef

by Thomas Chamberlin
21st Jun 2019 12:03 PM

FAMILY and friends are desperately trying to find popular Brisbane chef Stephen Wildermoth who hasn't been seen in four days.

Mr Wildermoth, 33, was last seen leaving an address in Baroona Rd, Paddington, on Monday morning, police said.

He was in a grey Mazda 3 with number plate 173 SEI.

Mr Wildermoth is the head chef and owner of Sorellina Pizza in Woolloongabba.

He was also previously a chef at Ortiga.

"Police hold concerns for his welfare," police said in a statement.

"He is described as caucasian, around 183cm tall and has short brown hair.

"Mr Wildermoth was last seen wearing denim shorts and a black or grey T-shirt and is believed to be in the Brisbane area."

Anyone who has seen him is urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

Quote this reference number: QP1901175565

