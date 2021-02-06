Menu
Family’s fight to let Lucas help others

Caitlan Charles
6th Feb 2021 6:44 AM
LUCAS'S Law is inching closer to reality with mum Gelria Faram campiagning to ensure no one suffers the same fate as her son.

Lucas was three when he died at Townsville University Hospital after his ventriculoperitoneal shunt malfunctioned.

The fault in the shunt was not picked up until it was too late.

Paul and Gelria Faram with kids Paul Jr, Evie, Lucas, and Edith. Picture: Alix Sweeney
Paul and Gelria Faram with kids Paul Jr, Evie, Lucas, and Edith. Picture: Alix Sweeney

Lucas was born early with a severe bleed to the brain and soon after the shunt was inserted.

Since his death, the Farams have been fighting for Lucas's Law which will make it mandatory for hospitals to use a CT scan to check if the shunt is functioning on arrival.

Mrs Faram said while they had originally been pushing for an MRI to be performed, doctors had advised her that the shorter CT scan would be a better option.

She said the Townsville University Hospital doctors were supporting the idea for Lucas's Law.

"It would take the initial … major decision out of their hands," Mrs Faram said.

The mum said she hoped to start a foundation.

"We need to keep advocating … to make sure that Lucas's Law gets in and my little man keeps helping people from where he is," Mrs Faram said.

Townsville Hospital and Health Service Acting Executive Director Medical Services Dr Niall Small said they met with the family earlier in the week to update them on the clinical review.

You can sign the petition to bring in Lucas's Law in Queensland on the State Government petitions website.

