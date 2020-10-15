Menu
The North Mackay Saints football club has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family of a boy who died from meningococcal sepsis.
Family’s heartbreak: Qld boy dies of meningococcal

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
14th Oct 2020 8:21 PM | Updated: 15th Oct 2020 4:50 AM
A MACKAY family has been left heartbroken after their "beautiful little boy" Noah died from meningococcal sepsis.

The North Mackay Saints football club has launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the family, which has already reached more than $14,000.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service yesterday issued a public health alert to the community warning that a case of meningococcal sepsis had been reported locally.

The GoFundMe page for Noah said the initiative started as a small fundraiser organised by the football club for parents Jenna and Mark that had since gained momentum.

"We have more than achieved our goal and I know Jenna is beyond grateful for the support. Big love," it read.

"As you may or may not know by now, one of our own, Jenna, unexpectedly lost her beautiful little boy Noah recently.

"I was hoping we could rally together to raise some money to help ease this painful time for Jenna, Mark and the family."

All money raised will be given directly to the family to pay for funeral costs and other expenses.

"As our motto says, strength through loyalty and we are lucky enough to have power in numbers as a club to help Jen and her family through this heartbreaking time," the post continued.

Meningococcal is transmitted through close and prolonged contact with mucus from an infected person.

It is a rare, but serious and life-threatening, infection.

Close contacts of the child have been treated with antibiotics as a precaution.

MHHS said the risk to other members of the community was very low, however people should be aware of the symptoms of the disease.

These may include:

High fever, headache, neck stiffness, vomiting, drowsiness and a red or purple rash that may look like tiny bruises in the skin.

If a person becomes sick with these symptoms you should take them to a doctor immediately.

You can view the GoFundMe campaign for Noah here.

