Family’s plea to lay Tim Pullen to rest

FOR eight long years Leanne Pullen has wondered: will this finally be the year I can lay my son to rest?

Today marks the heartbreaking anniversary of Tim Pullen’s violent abduction from a North Mackay unit and subsequent death in April 2012.

To this day his remains have never been found despite tireless and ongoing efforts by his family and police.

Mackay man Timothy Pullen was killed in 2012. Images from Facebook

“The longer it goes on I just keep on wondering … are we ever really going to find his remains?” Mrs Pullen said.

The uncertainty of whether that question will ever be answered hangs over the family.

“It’s always in your head and the more the years roll by, the more it does your head in just thinking and wondering about the scenarios,” she said.

“It definitely doesn’t get easier … it probably gets harder if anything.”

Mrs Pullen is imploring anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, to step forward.

“It could just be that one piece of the puzzle that police really need to put everything together,” she said.

Gary and Leanne Pullen are desperate to find Tim and lay him to rest.

Tim, 34, had been staying at a Valley St flat when he was snatched from the couch – his body was then stored in a nightclub coldroom before being dumped in remote bushland towards Collinsville.

Six people were charged over their individual roles in the attack, death and disposal.

Zane Tray Lincoln, Stephen Dale Renwick, Benjamin Francis Oakley, Nicholas Voorwinden and Keira Jeanette McKay all pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Luke Shayne Kister pleaded guilty to accessory to manslaughter.

Of the six, Lincoln and Renwick remain behind bars.

Timothy Pullen was killed in 2012 and his remains have never been found. Images from Facebook

“Every anniversary that rolls around and every birthday … I always think, will this be the year that we can lay him to rest and say our goodbyes to him?” Mrs Pullen said.

“I don’t know how I’m going to feel if that ever happens.

“And the more time that passes we realise that the chances of finding Tim are diminishing.

“But in my mind and in my heart … I desperately need to know that he has been found.”

Usually the family spends important anniversaries together remembering Tim as the “big loveable character full of wit” that he was, however that will not be possible this year under social distancing requirements.

“We will all be at our homes just remembering him,” Mrs Pullen said.

“We really miss him.”