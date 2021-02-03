Menu
Hugo was rushed to the vet. Photo: Contributed.
News

Family’s win in vet bill compensation

Crystal Jones
3rd Feb 2021 5:00 AM | Updated: 10:27 AM
A Bundaberg family has had a win in their efforts to have their vet bills compensated after a contracted Australia Post delivery driver hit their French bulldog in the driveway of their Bundaberg home.

Brendan Robinson spoke to the NewsMail in December, explaining how the situation with young Hugo had cost $4500 in vet bills because the pup needed specialist care.

Hugo suffered a shoulder fracture near his spine and had to be on cage rest for months.

Mr Robinson said, at the time, that Australia Post had refused to fund the vet bills.

Australia Post did not respond to the NewsMail's questions at the time.

Last month, the story made it to A Current Affair.

Since then, Australia Post says it has been in discussions with Mr Robinson and there is an insurance claimed being processed through a third party.

Mr Robinson thanked the NewsMail and said that the local story had helped shine a light on the issue and ultimately led to a positive outcome.

Mr Robinson says he is now looking forward to moving on, focusing on the positives and the continued recovery of Hugo's shoulder.

Australia Post did not respond to calls for comment.

