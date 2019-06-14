Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BIRTHDAY BOY: Happy 73rd Birthday to US President, Donald Trump.
BIRTHDAY BOY: Happy 73rd Birthday to US President, Donald Trump.
Celebrity

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

Georgia Simpson
by
14th Jun 2019 9:43 AM | Updated: 9:50 AM

DO YOU share your birthday with a famous person?

On June 14, 73 years ago, US President Donald Trump was born.

The former reality TV star and business mogul is a Gemini.

Love him or loathe him, he's one of the most recognisable personalities of the 21st century.

Boy George celebrates 58 laps around the sun today.

View this post on Instagram

Check!

A post shared by Boy George (@boygeorgeofficial) on

The English singer, songwriter, DJ and fashion designer shot to fame in the 1980s, when his band Culture Club recorded the global hit Karma Chameleon, otherwise known as a song that can resurrect house parties from the brink.

German tennis great Steffi Graff is 50 years old today.

The former world No. 1 has won 22 Grand Slam titles to her name, and is married to another legend of the game, Andre Agassi.

Baywatch actress Yasmine Bleeth celebrates her 51st birthday today.

The brunette got her first acting job when she just 10 months old, in a Johnson and Johnson commercial.

Actress Lucy Hale celebrates the big 30 today.

The star has more than 23 million followers on Instagram and she shot to worldwide fame in her role as Aria Montgomery in the hit series, Pretty Little Liars.

Have you heard of the debilitating Alzherimer's disease? The man who identified the neurological disease was born on this day, 155 years ago.

Alois Alzheimer was born in 1864 in the south of Germany.

For a full list of celebrities who celebrate their birthdays on June 14, click here.

celebrity birthdays famous birdays happy birthday june 14
Whitsunday Times

Top Stories

    Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    premium_icon Island paradises left to languish now return to glory

    Destinations Resort manager says the "new" Hayman will be a modern take on luxury

    Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    premium_icon Show Whitsunday honours rich agricultural identity

    Whats On 'This show is a massive part of the Proserpine identity.'

    MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    premium_icon MAKEOVER: Proserpine Main St ready for a sprucing

    Council News Find out what's in the pipeline for Main St in Proserpine.

    Dreaming of a 'best life'

    Dreaming of a 'best life'

    Life Do you dream of a world without bullies?

    • 14th Jun 2019 9:04 AM