FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

DO YOU share your birthday with a famous person?

On June 14, 73 years ago, US President Donald Trump was born.

The former reality TV star and business mogul is a Gemini.

Love him or loathe him, he's one of the most recognisable personalities of the 21st century.

Boy George celebrates 58 laps around the sun today.

The English singer, songwriter, DJ and fashion designer shot to fame in the 1980s, when his band Culture Club recorded the global hit Karma Chameleon, otherwise known as a song that can resurrect house parties from the brink.

German tennis great Steffi Graff is 50 years old today.

The former world No. 1 has won 22 Grand Slam titles to her name, and is married to another legend of the game, Andre Agassi.

Baywatch actress Yasmine Bleeth celebrates her 51st birthday today.

The brunette got her first acting job when she just 10 months old, in a Johnson and Johnson commercial.

Actress Lucy Hale celebrates the big 30 today.

The star has more than 23 million followers on Instagram and she shot to worldwide fame in her role as Aria Montgomery in the hit series, Pretty Little Liars.

Have you heard of the debilitating Alzherimer's disease? The man who identified the neurological disease was born on this day, 155 years ago.

Alois Alzheimer was born in 1864 in the south of Germany.

