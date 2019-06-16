Menu
Stan Laurel was born on June 16.
Celebrity

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Do you share a birthday with these people?

16th Jun 2019

DO YOU share your birthday with a famous person?

Stan Laurel, the English comic, writer and performer, best known for his partnership with Oliver Hardy, was born on June 16, 1890.

He died in February 1965, aged 74.

American golfer Phil Mickleson, currently playing in the US Open, will turn 49 today.

The left-hander has won five major championships - three Masters, the PGA Championship and British Open.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, who just led the Reds to Champions League success earlier this month, is 52.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
Champion boxer Robert Duran turns 68 today.

Duran held world championships in four weight classes - lightweight, welterweight, light middleweight and middleweight - during his illustrious career.

Tupac Shakur, the former American actor killed when aged just 25 in 1996, was born on June 16, 1971.

Canadian actor Missy Peregrym turns 37 today.

She plays Maggie Bell in the TV series FBI.

Actress Missy Peregrym
