FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS: Find out who you share your birthday with

IF TODAY is your birthday, then you'll be celebrating another lap around the sun with golden girl, Stephanie Rice.

The Brisbane-born former Olympian was awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia in 2009. She retired from the sport in 2014, and today she celebrates her 31st birthday.

America hip hop artist Kendrick Lamar was born on this day, 32 years ago.

The 13-time Grammy award winner is one of the most influential hip hop artists of the 21st century, and was the first non-jazz musician to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018. He was born in Compton, California and is engaged to his long-term girlfriend, Whitney Alford. He has a cousin that plays for the LA Lakers, Nick Young.

Tennis great Venus Williams is 39 today. She turned professional in 1994, at the age of 14 and has dominated women's tennis ever since.

Williams is one of five, and her sister Yetunde was sadly killed in a driveby shooting in 2003. She aspires to one day have an MBA and pursue her various business ventures including fashion design full time.

Iconic US fashion designer Tory Burch celebrates 53 laps around today.

She is the Executive Chairman and Chief Creative Officer of her own brand, Tory Burch LLC, and was listed in the 2015 Forbes Magazine as the 73rd most powerful woman in world, and is estimated to have a networth of $850 million.

US actor, director and writer Thomas Haden Church is 59 today. You might recognise him from his role as the Sandman in Spiderman 3.

He also starred in American sitcom Wings as as Lowell Mather, which aired in the 90s. Church got his start in the entertainment business as a radio personality, and doing voiceover work.

