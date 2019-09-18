Famous chef is taking over island kitchen in the Whitsundays

MASTER OF HIS CRAFT: Renowned Melbourne chef from Coda and Tona Restaurant Adam D'Sylva.

IF HE was given a jar of tomato sauce, this chef, noted for his love of combining cuisines, would keep it simple and make a comforting Napoli sauce with gnocchi.

Renowned Melbourne chef from Coda and Tona Restaurant, Adam D'Sylva, has taken over Daydream Island's Infinity kitchen, but diners won't find gnocchi on the menu while he's in charge.

The concept is part of Daydream Island Resort's Chef in Residence series, and Mr D'Sylva is one of just two of Australia's most celebrated chefs to bring 14 days of culinary delight to the island.

While on Daydream Island from September 9-15, Sydney local and former head chef of iconic North Bondi Fish, Jesse McTavish, served up delectable dishes.

Described as a "forager”, Mr McTavish is famous for experimenting with local ingredients and plating up modern Australian cuisine with fresh, yet bold flavours.

Following Mr McTavish from September 16-22, Mr D'Sylva is now at the helm in the Inkstone kitchen, bringing his Indian-Italian heritage to the table.

Having established an enviable reputation as one of Australia's most prominent chefs, Mr D'Sylva thanks his heritage and his mum for fostering his love of fusion cuisine.

Since Monday, Mr D'Sylva has been shining a spotlight on key ingredients like spanner crab and betel leaf, quail and lychee and a young coconut panna cotta to take diners on a tasty journey, marrying Australia's world-famous seafood and the aromatics of Asian cuisine.

He cites "all parts of life” - be it travelling, books, magazines, cooking programs or dining out - as inspiration for his culinary delights.

"A little idea or an experience can transcend into an amazing dish,” he said.

Daydream Island's executive chef Keith Le Fevre said he was excited to work with both chefs, and to introduce them to local suppliers.

"Queensland has some of the best produce in Australia and I know both Jesse and Adam will very much enjoy our island life,” he said.

The launch of the new Chef in Residency series comes just three months after the resort's official re-opening.

Through the $140 million room refurbishment and new bar and dining offerings, Daydream Island has continued to cement itself as one of the Whitsunday's most spectacular holiday destinations.