Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Famous face fronts new SEQ tourism campaign

by Dan Knowles
22nd Oct 2019 4:59 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRISBANE'S iconic tourist attractions including Howard Smith Wharves, Southbank, Tangalooma and Lone Pine are starring in an advertising campaign fronted by cricket star

Brett Lee does Tangalooma as part of a pitch to lure in Indian tourists.
Brett Lee does Tangalooma as part of a pitch to lure in Indian tourists.

Brett Lee to lure Indian tourists straight to southeast Queensland.

The campaign is Tourism Events Queensland's first direct to consumer pitch into the Indian market, and as been partnered with Singapore Airlines.

The campaign showcases Brisbane as a perfect spot for a holiday, capturing Tangalooma, the Story Bridge, Kangaroo Point Cliffs, Brisbane River and the CBD.

The campaign kicked off across television, digital and social channels on October 15 and runs for five months.

Brett Lee in front of the ‘Brisbane’ sign at Southbank.
Brett Lee in front of the ‘Brisbane’ sign at Southbank.

There's also a competition giving five Indian travellers the chance to fly to Brisbane on an all-expenses paid holiday to Tangalooma Island Resort, the perfect spot to play beach cricket.

"We are excited to promote Brisbane in partnership with Brisbane Airport and TEQ through Brett Lee, who is one of the most recognised and celebrated Australian personalities in India," Mr David Lim, General Manager India Singapore Airlines, said.

"In the coming months, we hope to interest more Indians to travel to Brisbane by educating

them on its diverse offerings," he said.

Tourism Industry Development Minister Kate Jones said this campaign for Indian

travellers would boost visitors to Queensland.

 "India is an economic partner for Queensland with great potential for growth. In the year

ending June 2019, Queensland welcomed 79,000 Indian visitors which creates jobs in our

tourism industry," Ms Jones said. 

 "Brisbane offers a range of world-class tourism experiences boasting five-star hotels, a

thriving cultural scene, world-class events and amazing food and wine, as well as being a stone's throw away from a range of incredible nature-based experiences."

Here he is enjoying Brisbane’s night life.
Here he is enjoying Brisbane’s night life.

More Stories

editors picks queensland tourism travel

Top Stories

    Katter plans next move after Premier’s apology

    premium_icon Katter plans next move after Premier’s apology

    News Katter’s Australian Party is weighing up its options for further legal action after Annastacia Palaszczuk was forced to apologise for contempt in parliament.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    SEEING RED: Paradise not immune to child safety risks

    premium_icon SEEING RED: Paradise not immune to child safety risks

    News Security warning as Day for Daniel approaches.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    Blocking open reporting a ‘slippery slope to dictatorship’

    premium_icon Blocking open reporting a ‘slippery slope to dictatorship’

    Council News Mackay and Whitsunday mayors defend press freedom.

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM
    FOR SALE: Coffee cruiser ready for its newest barista

    premium_icon FOR SALE: Coffee cruiser ready for its newest barista

    News Have you ever seen a coffee cart and thought 'I could do that?'

    • 23rd Oct 2019 5:00 AM