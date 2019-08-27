Fancy a cup of cheese tea?

CHEESE, bubbles and fruit are not what many would associate with a cup of tea.

But step inside Mr T on Hobart's Elizabeth St and you will find this and plenty more of weird and wonderful tea options and smoothies, along with the more traditional offerings.

The Chinese-inspired tea-lovers paradise opened in June, with owner Longji Zhu wanting to provide a cultural tea experience for people in the heart of Hobart.

Mr Zhu, 28, hails from Shanghai and has come to Hobart via Sydney.

"It's great here.

Not like a Melbourne or Sydney, (which are) very stressful,'' he said.

Tracy Huang and Jerry Zhu from bubble tea store Mr T Group in Elizabeth Street Mall. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

Mr Zhu says tea houses of this kind are popular in his homeland.

"We focus on the fresh and the fruit tea.

We have bubble tea too, but fresh fruit tea is really good, there's less sugar and it's better for people's health,'' he said.

Mr Zhu said the most popular item on the menu is the cold supreme fruit tea, which includes up to six different fruits.

Cheese-flavoured tea is one of the more unusual items on the menu and allows customers the novelty of being able to have an edible film image of their choice printed on top.

Mr T is one of the tenants at the former ANZ building located on the corner of Elizabeth and Collins streets.

It is open from 11am-8pm Monday to Saturday and 11am-7pm on Sunday.

An edible film image of a customer’s choice can be printed on top of their bubble tea drink. Picture: LUKE BOWDEN

What is bubble tea?

The origin of bubble tea is traced back to Taiwan in the 1980s when tapioca balls or "pearls" were added to flavoured tea.

The term bubble tea is now used as a common catch phrase for drinks that you can customise and drink through a wide straw.

Fancy a cuppa?

The annual Australian Cultural Tea Seminar will be held in Hobart this year, at The Old Woolstore Hotel on September 7-8, from 11am-5.30pm on the Saturday and 9am-4.30pm on the Sunday.

The event aims to raise awareness of the pleasures and benefits of drinking tea, including that it is an alternative to highly sugared and caffeinated beverages.

The seminar is open to anyone who enjoys their daily cuppa.