Fancy new digs open for service

HOUSE WARMING: Team Red Cat Adventures with guests at the opening of their new home in Airlie. Andrew Pattison

AFTER years of operating from a 6m by 4m office at Abell Point Marina, the Red Cat Adventures team has a state-of-the-art check-in office.

With the business going from strength to strength, owners Julie and Asher Telford knew it was time to expand their office space to allow for increased productivity.

The Telfords said they wanted to provide guests with a well-branded, high-quality and clean check-in office that excelled in customer service.

Red Cat's new double- storey headquarters boasts four office spaces, a 12-person conference room, self-managed storage lockers for short-term use, and a fully secure, fully insured overnight bag storage facility out the back.

"Asher was the mastermind behind the look and feel of the shop,” MrsTelford said.

Red Cat's sales and marketing manager Chloe Autridge took care of the shop's logistics and how it would operate to best accommodate customers.

"We went for a premium look and didn't hold back on the expenses to build it, aiming for it to appeal to a large range of travellers.”

The new shop is part of the team's five-year business plan, which the management team was heavily involved in writing.

Mrs Telford said the Red Cat Adventures team operate according to a list of five core values that affect how the team conducts business.

"To be passionate, professional, honest, respectful, approachable and take pride in all our actions and interactions,” she said.

"We believe in a strong and supportive team environment where staff are well-presented, reliable and committed to their roles.

"We have experienced and knowledgeable crew working to the highest standards of customer service.

"All staff are responsible for creating a fun, friendly and positive experience for all that travel with us.

"We preserve our unique environment for future generations.”

Mrs Telford said the policy enabled the team to be "continually innovative in product development, customer service, marketing and staff development”.