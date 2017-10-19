Fancy Photos gets new studio

PHOTOGRAPHER Vanessa Dale has been capturing the important moments in Whitsunday lives for more than four years.

Well known for her breath-taking wedding portraits and gorgeous newborn baby photographs, Ms Dale is marking her own special milestone with a move into her first commercial studio premises.

Her new Fancy Photos studio at 76 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, will put her in the midst of "a little wedding hub”, next door to The Event Company and The Wedding Planners Whitsundays.

With plenty of natural light, all new backdrops and props, as well as a gallery and consultation space to meet with brides and grooms and go over their wedding plans or view their wedding photos, Ms Dale was excited about the move.

"Over the last four-and-a-half years I've watched all these families grow; brides and grooms get married and come to me with their newborns,” she said.

"It's nice to have such a big clientele from the local area, and it's going to be nice for them to come to me in a commercial studio.”

While Ms Dale was excited to be able to offer studio shoots to her clients, she would still be making the most of the amazing natural backdrops the Whitsunday region offered.