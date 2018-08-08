Menu
Login
Police said Grant had a “brazen” disregard for others. Picture: Supplied
Police said Grant had a “brazen” disregard for others. Picture: Supplied
Crime

Flasher explains why he did it

by Sarah McPhee
8th Aug 2018 12:40 PM

A FATHER who flashed female joggers along Sydney's popular Bay Run has been sentenced to at least eight months in jail and will be placed on a three-year good behaviour bond when released.

Andrew James Grant - who was arrested after a police hunt for a man with "prominent front teeth" which led to him being dubbed the "fanged flasher" - pleaded guilty in June to four counts of stalking and intimidation, two acts of indecency, and one count of common assault. In Central Local Court today, magistrate Beverley Schurr sentenced Grant to 17 months' imprisonment with a non-parole period of eight months, and an additional three-year good behaviour bond requiring supervision and sexual assault counselling.

Ms Schurr backdated the 29-year-old's sentence to his arrest on March 6, meaning he'll be eligible for parole in November.

One offence occurred in February 2016 while the six others were committed between January and February 2018.

Grant was given eight months. Picture: Supplied
Grant was given eight months. Picture: Supplied

Grant, who appeared via video link, told the court he was "ashamed and deeply remorseful".

He said he'd failed as a son, partner, father to a newborn, and as a member of the community.

"I've imposed my deluded thoughts on innocent people … I had absolutely no right to do so and it was totally unacceptable," he said.

"I understand my actions had a very negative impact and caused great distress. I am truly sorry."

Police prosecutor Jamie Palmer argued Grant's offending had escalated and demonstrated a "brazen" disregard for others.

"This is an area where women go to exercise, where families go to exercise," Ms Palmer said on Wednesday.

"He created an element of fear for the community that they were not safe to do so.

"These women who were approached … had to run to safety. They were scared. They were concerned about what was going to happen."

exposed himself fanged flasher sydney

Top Stories

    Indigenous elder paddles to welcome Sea Shepherd flagship

    Indigenous elder paddles to welcome Sea Shepherd flagship

    News CANOES cut clean lines through near mirror-finished surface en route to officially welcome the Sea Shepherd's flagship to the Whitsundays.

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef

    News $1.4m underwater 'trail' installed at Langford Reef.

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    Whitsunday CIB on the hunt for thieves after weekend rampage

    News Multiple businesses in Airlie Beach were burgled across the weekend.

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    Whitsunday motor heads revv the reef

    News Were you snapped at Revving the Reef 2018?

    Local Partners