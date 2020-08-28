Menu
Fans’ big problem with Bach this season

by Bianca Mastroianni
28th Aug 2020 6:42 PM

 

 

This season of The Bachelor has left fans of the franchise unimpressed, with complaints it has focused more on drama between contestants than Bachelor Locky Gilbert's quest for love.

Fans have complained about an excessive amount of mean girl behaviour this season, as well as an apparent change in each episode's format.

While episodes used to start with a single date and end with a cocktail party, viewers this season are greeted with episodes starting halfway through cocktail parties, with little to no attention given to Locky's journey on finding genuine love.

 

 

 

 

 

Thursday night's episode featured everything that would usually make a great hour of Bachelor: mud baths, catfights and tears. However, it hasn't translated well to viewers, who are feeling nostalgic for past seasons before this change in format:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is Locky too boring of a Bachelor? Some viewers expressed this thought on Twitter when they noticed that the Survivor star hardly features in each episode, despite the show being about him.

 

 

 

 

During Thursday night's episode, Areeba and Juliette were thrilled when Kaitlyn

kissed Locky - the guy they're supposedly after. The move also pushed an extremely distressed Roxi to hurl "Gold Coast trash" toward Kaitlyn.

 

Former Bachelorette Georgia Love even chimed in, expressing her disgust with this season and how badly the girls are behaving, labelling them "idiots".

"The girls saying you have to go on group dates even if you're sick are 100% the idiots who went to work after getting a covid test," she tweeted in response to the girls sledging contestant Juliette for missing a group date when she was unwell.

 

A whole lot of cocktail parties and not a lot of lovin’ in The Bach this season.
But that wasn't the only thing Love had an issue with. After seeing how upset the contestants were when another woman had a chance to speak to Locky, she was left dumbfounded at their reactions.

"It's quite amazing the casting team managed to find so many girls who've seemingly never seen nor heard of the concept of this show before??" she wrote.

The end of Thursday's episode previewed a big change to come - contestants and Locky are being sent home due to the coronavirus restrictions. What we know from previews is that dates will now be filmed via video chat, changing up the format of the show even more.

 

 

