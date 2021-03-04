Menu
It’s no secret that Chris Hemsworth is ripped, but new photos show just how much the star has been working out while filming the new Thor movie.
Celebrity

Fans go wild for new Hemsworth pictures

4th Mar 2021 6:44 PM

It will come as no surprise to many that the man who plays Thor, a literal Norse God, is absolutely ripped - but Chris Hemsworth still manages to send fans into a spin every time a new picture of him emerges.

The 37-year-old has been living it up in Sydney with his wife Elsa Pataky and a bunch of A-list pals while filming for Thor: Love and Thunder is underway.

Due to NSW having minimal COVID-19 restrictions in place, it means there has been plenty of opportunities for Hemsworth to be snapped out and about - much to the enjoyment of his fans.

With filming underway, Hemsworth is obviously at his peak fitness level in order to play the role of Thor, which many people have pointed out is evident in the sheer size of his biceps.

Photos taken of him and his wife riding bikes on Wednesday show his grey T-shirt seemingly struggling to contain his ripped physique.

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky enjoy a bike ride in Sydney. Picture: Khapgg/Backgrid
Those sleeves are working overtime. Picture: Khapgg/Backgrid
Over the weekend, Hemsworth helped host an '80s themed birthday party for his personal assistant and childhood friend, Aaron Gris, at Sydney's Crown.

Other celebs in attendance were Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth and Idris Elba.

Hemsworth posted a series of images on Instagram, writing: "A little 80s themed party never did any harm! Happy birthday @azzagrist".

Hemsworth, Elba and Damon all flaunted Adidas trackies and gold chains, while Pataky posed in pink spandex and a white crop top.

 

Liam Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky and Chris Hemsworth. Picture: Instagram/chrishemworth
Fans were understandably overjoyed with the photos of Hemsworth and they weren't why about it.

"I thought we weren't allowed to carry guns in Australia," one Instagram user wrote, referring to Hemsworth's massive biceps.

"Those arms though....," another said.

One person simply wrote: "ARMS".

 

Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky. Picture: Instagram/chrishemworth
The party was held at Crown in Sydney. Picture: Instagram/chrishemworth
Hemsworth's latest Marvel film, Thor: Love and Thunder, has brought a host of blockbuster stars to Australia, including Damon, Elba, Chris Pratt, Natalie Portman.

It began shooting in Sydney on January 26. Hemsworth and Pratt were photographed in costume as filming got underway in Centennial Park last month.

The set has recently moved to The Coast Golf and Recreation Club in Little Bay.

The film is being directed by New Zealand director Taika Waititi who also shot the 2017 film Thor: Ragnarok.

Originally published as Fans go wild for new Hemsworth pictures

