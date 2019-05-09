Fans spot GoT’s latest blunder

King’s Landing is not what it used to be. Picture: HBO

AS GAME of Thrones recovers from that embarrassing coffee-gate blunder, fans of the hit show have found a new bone to pick.

During Monday's episode, Tyrion met Qyburn at King's Landing in an attempt to broker a peace deal between Daenerys and Cersei. Good luck with that.

Spot anything different about King’s Landing? Picture: HBO

But it wasn't the attempt to avoid further bloodshed which struck viewers; no, it was the sight of King's Landing.

Indeed, what has always been portrayed on screen as a lush, ocean-facing paradise now appears a dusty, barren desert with no water in sight.

King’s Landing. Not overly barren. Picture: HBO

Taking to Reddit, one fan wrote: "Everyone's talking about the coffee cup but can we talk about why the f*** King's Landing is now in a desert without mountains?"

True, it is perplexing. Exterior scenes for King's Landing have previously been shot in Dubrovnik in Croatia, a stunning beach-side city resplendent with lush greenery. So far, no desert.

So what happened? Where did the beauty go? Has Cersei's evil dried up all that is good in the world? Has the continuity team given up?

In a jovial statement, HBO said Daenerys would have preferred a “an herbal tea”. Picture: HBO

Indeed, the desert incident came in the same episode as the infamous Starbucks coffee cup (and GoT has form in this area, see further down).

Viewers are pretty certain the latte is yet to reach Winterfell (in a jovial statement, HBO said Daenerys would have preferred "an herbal tea"), but it's not the first time there have been some modern-day invaders on set, reports The Sun.

Half-drunk water bottles, lost crew members and a laptop charger are among the items to make it in front of the camera in some of your favourite movies and shows.

Indeed, even iconic flicks like Gladiator, Lord of the Rings and Raiders of the Lost Ark aren't averse to errors.

GAME OF THRONES

A stray car spotted in Game of Thrones scene.

GAME OF THRONES PART TWO

Yep, that’s a laptop charger there. Picture: Supplied

GLADIATOR

Pretty sure jeans and a T-shirt weren’t common in Roman times. Picture: Supplied

BRAVEHEART

A car was not a usual occurrence in 13th-century Scotland. Picture: Supplied

PIRATES OF THE CARRIBEAN

We knew Adidas had been around for a while but who knew even pirates were into sportswear? Picture: Supplied

THE CROWN

Who knew modern apartment buildings were around in 1957 London? Picture: Supplied

HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS

A cameraman snuck into Hogwarts! Picture: Supplied

Raiders of the Lost Ark was set in 1936, but still there’s a dude in jeans and a T-shirt. Picture: Supplied

MARIE ANTIONETTE

Not sure Converse were around in France in the 1700s. Picture: Supplied

DOWNTON ABBEY

The folks of early 20th century Downton Abbey were early-adopters of the plastic bottle. Picture: Supplied

TROY

Apparently the steel parasol was not around in 13th-century BC. Who knew? Picture: Supplied

