Fans in uproar at ‘stupid’ plans to rename stadium

Redcliffe's Dolphin Stadium is to be renamed Moreton Daily Stadium - a move that has left many fans seeing red.

Redcliffe Leagues Football Club has been a part of the community for more than 70 years.

The stadium has undergone a major redevelopment over the past five years and can now has a capacity of 11,500.

Those upgrades were funded with significant contributions from Moreton Bay Regional Council and the State and Federal Governments.

Dolphins CEO Tony Murphy poses for a photograph with the new Northern stand being constructed in the background. May 15, 2020. Picture: Renae Droop

Redcliffe Dolphins have also launched a bid to be the next team to join the NRL competition.

In September last year Redcliffe Dolphins CEO Tony Murphy hinted that if that where to happen the club would most likely drop the Redcliffe from its name and changed to something that encompassed the whole Moreton Bay region.

Dolphins last year also announced a new partnership with the NZ Warriors NRL club.

The club has posted an update on its website stating an announcement would be "coming soon" regarding the stadium being named Moreton Daily Stadium.

Moreton Daily is a website run by Moreton Bay Region Industry and Tourism (MBRIT), who also recently launched a free community newspaper named Dolphins News.

MBRIT have a Service Level Agreement with Moreton Bay Regional Council and run and organise major events and work to promote tourism.

The news of the renaming caused uproar among fans on social media with many labelling the move "stupid" and disrespectful to the club's history.

Dolphin Stadium is also the new home ground for the Brisbane Roar A-League side.

Some said it was no different to Lang Park being named Suncorp Stadium, ANZ Stadium or Allianz Stadium.

Redcliffe Old Boy Denis Brennan said regardless of its official name it will always be Dolphin Stadium to him.

Both MBRIT and Redcliffe Leagues Football Club have been contacted for comment.

