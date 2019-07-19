Fans slam ‘terrifying’ Cats movie

UNIVERSAL Pictures have today released the first official trailer for the much-hyped movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats musical.

It is, shall we say, a lot.

With Les Miserables director Tom Hooper at the helm, the film mixes live-action filming with CGI to render stars including Taylor Swift, Dame Judi Dench, Rebel Wilson and James Corden as a troupe of furry, singing, dancing 'Jellicle' cats. Walkin' around on their hind legs, with human limbs and faces.

If you've ever wanted to see Rebel Wilson as a cat, this is the movie for you.

It's really going to be a matter of personal taste as to whether you find the result cute or creepy:

We’re going with creepy.

They're cats … with human faces.

The initial reaction to the trailer from all sides seems to be: It's going to take a while for us all to get used to these CGI cat humans.

This is legitimately more terrifying and grotesque than anything in the most recent season of #StrangerThings. And that's saying something. #CatsMovie https://t.co/I85pIJXQ6N — CyclonatorZ (@CyclonatorZ) July 18, 2019

sorry to make you all look at the #CatsMovie trailer it's just the funniest thing ive ever seen. sexy lady cats with boobies. off-puttingly realistic human faces. jason derulo. — q (@stravlnsky) July 18, 2019

I can't believe the Cats trailer is scarier than the IT trailer pic.twitter.com/QPp7Jh7mWB — Joe 🏳️‍🌈 (@JoePassmore) July 18, 2019

#CatsMovie from the director of les mis, the choreographer of Hamilton and the music of Andrew Lloyd webber. 'Garfield with a budget' pic.twitter.com/d98Zy50ibB — Tebbs (@northerntebbs) July 18, 2019

Its a bit weird but awesome at the same time 😂😂 #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/VkLQVbdjfs — manu ☁️ (@comeswiftbehere) July 18, 2019

Look I get that they couldn't have anatomically correct cats with *bits* but this looks SO WEIRD #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/Kelo2oiwuD — Anita Singh (@anitathetweeter) July 18, 2019

I feel like I owe that Sonic the Hedgehog movie an apology. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/SRstlqlNfh — Kyle Walker (@MosesUnspoken) July 18, 2019

I DONT KNOW HOW TO FEEL ABOUT ANY OF THIS #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/MxLdObyeEd — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) July 18, 2019

OK I'm not a musical guy but I watched the #CatsMovie trailer and I now can't sleep. How did #DoctorWho do cat people more realistically and less terrifying? pic.twitter.com/qI3pLO7m5l — this is now a sharkboy and lavagirl stan account (@wenbbilliams) July 18, 2019

I can’t get over how terrifying the #CatsMovie is - but then I thought about all the furries this will inspire to... 🤮 pic.twitter.com/v5K0UJYMm0 — Andy Signore (@andysignore) July 18, 2019

This is the shit they're going to find when they raid Area 51, I swear #CatsMovie #Cats pic.twitter.com/aJqWmkmXnD — Sam (@EltonFtchASpade) July 18, 2019

This is going to haunt me in my dreams. #CatsMovie pic.twitter.com/6I6FNKjhSP — Logan Van Winkle (@LoganVanWinkle) July 18, 2019

Universal yesterday teased the trailer by releasing a behind-the-scenes featurette, showing the cast hard at work in rehearsal - including Swift, who'd just finished her Reputation stadium tour. "This musical is timeless," she said. "We got to update it in ways that are so, so great."

Cats will hit cinemas on December 20.